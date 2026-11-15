Dayton neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be a great fit for your home or family.

Item: Wooden baby crib set

Condition: Excellent – includes crib, mattress, and sheets

Location: Hithergreen, Dayton, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

A sturdy wooden baby crib with a matching mattress and sheets. Poster says everything is in excellent condition, so this could be a big help for a growing family or grandparents setting up a guest room for little ones.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large bathroom mirror

Condition: Excellent

Size: 47" x 36"

Mounting: Installed with 4 wall clips (you remove it)

Location: Oak Creek South, Dayton, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

A large, wall-mounted bathroom mirror in excellent condition. Measures 47 by 36 inches and is held up with four clips. It’s free to whoever will remove it, so you’ll need to bring tools and a helper to take it down safely.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items: Mixed lot of kids’ toys and sports gear

Includes:

Play kitchen with play food and plates

with Race car track with lots of cars

with Lacrosse sticks and balls

Badminton rackets

A few other toys

Cost: All free

Location: Quail Run Park, Dayton, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

Great bundle of toys and outdoor play gear for kids. You get a full play kitchen setup, a race car track with many cars, plus lacrosse and badminton equipment and some extra toys. Perfect for keeping kids busy indoors and outside.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Dayton tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.