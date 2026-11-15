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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Dayton Right Now
Dayton neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be a great fit for your home or family.
Wooden Baby Crib with mattress and sheets
Item: Wooden baby crib set
Condition: Excellent – includes crib, mattress, and sheets
Location: Hithergreen, Dayton, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
A sturdy wooden baby crib with a matching mattress and sheets. Poster says everything is in excellent condition, so this could be a big help for a growing family or grandparents setting up a guest room for little ones.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Bathroom Mirror
Item: Large bathroom mirror
Condition: Excellent
Size: 47" x 36"
Mounting: Installed with 4 wall clips (you remove it)
Location: Oak Creek South, Dayton, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
A large, wall-mounted bathroom mirror in excellent condition. Measures 47 by 36 inches and is held up with four clips. It’s free to whoever will remove it, so you’ll need to bring tools and a helper to take it down safely.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Play kitchen, race car track, lacrosse & badminton gear, other toys
Items: Mixed lot of kids’ toys and sports gear
Includes:
- Play kitchen with play food and plates
- Race car track with lots of cars
- Lacrosse sticks and balls
- Badminton rackets
- A few other toys
Cost: All free
Location: Quail Run Park, Dayton, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
Great bundle of toys and outdoor play gear for kids. You get a full play kitchen setup, a race car track with many cars, plus lacrosse and badminton equipment and some extra toys. Perfect for keeping kids busy indoors and outside.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Dayton tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.