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🚌 Dayton, OH Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & Contract Routes
Dayton’s a solid spot right now if you like being on the road but still want options. These gigs range from true independent contractor freedom to steady local work with overtime.
Class A or B Independent Contract Drivers – Local, Regional & OTR
- Employer: Victory Driveaway
- Location: Dayton, OH (routes throughout the region)
- Type: Independent Contractor (1099)
- Pay: Independent contractors running singles typically earn $45,000–$85,000+ annually (depends on loads, routes, and expenses)
Pick your own schedule and routes — local, regional, or OTR — with next‑day pay, no forced dispatch, and no truck ownership required. You’ll move trucks, buses, and other vehicles; CDL A or B and experience required.
Sprinter Van Routes – Walgreens Totes (Dayton & Region)
- Employer: VHI Transport
- Load-out Location: Indianapolis, IN (includes a Dayton, OH route)
- Type: Independent Contractor (1099)
- Pay: $150–$300 per day, paid weekly via direct deposit
- Schedule: Monday–Saturday, start 5:00–7:00 AM
Run set Sprinter van routes for Walgreens, delivering totes to warehouses, including a Dayton, OH round‑trip route (~480 miles, 8.5 hours, $275/day). You must own a Sprinter van and pass a background check; pet rider and referral programs are offered.
CDL Driver – Class A (Industrial Services, Day & Night Shifts)
- Employer: High Tec Industrial Services, Inc.
- Location: Huber Heights/Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $25–$30/hour to start, overtime after 40 hrs, Saturday OT, Sunday double-time
- Shifts: Day shifts (10–12 hrs) and 7 PM–7 AM night shift
Home every night while driving vacuum trucks and roll-offs and helping with industrial and environmental cleaning work. Comes with paid training, PPE, uniforms, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, profit sharing, and they welcome applicants with a criminal record.
If one of these looks close to what you want, save the link and reach out soon so you don’t miss the window.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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