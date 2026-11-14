Dayton’s a solid spot right now if you like being on the road but still want options. These gigs range from true independent contractor freedom to steady local work with overtime.

Employer: Victory Driveaway

Victory Driveaway Location: Dayton, OH (routes throughout the region)

(routes throughout the region) Type: Independent Contractor (1099)

Pay: Independent contractors running singles typically earn $45,000–$85,000+ annually (depends on loads, routes, and expenses)

Pick your own schedule and routes — local, regional, or OTR — with next‑day pay, no forced dispatch, and no truck ownership required. You’ll move trucks, buses, and other vehicles; CDL A or B and experience required.

Employer: VHI Transport

VHI Transport Load-out Location: Indianapolis, IN (includes a Dayton, OH route)

(includes a Dayton, OH route) Type: Independent Contractor (1099)

Pay: $150–$300 per day , paid weekly via direct deposit

, paid weekly via direct deposit Schedule: Monday–Saturday, start 5:00–7:00 AM

Run set Sprinter van routes for Walgreens, delivering totes to warehouses, including a Dayton, OH round‑trip route (~480 miles, 8.5 hours, $275/day). You must own a Sprinter van and pass a background check; pet rider and referral programs are offered.

Employer: High Tec Industrial Services, Inc.

Location: Huber Heights/Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $25–$30/hour to start, overtime after 40 hrs , Saturday OT , Sunday double-time

to start, , , Shifts: Day shifts (10–12 hrs) and 7 PM–7 AM night shift

Home every night while driving vacuum trucks and roll-offs and helping with industrial and environmental cleaning work. Comes with paid training, PPE, uniforms, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, profit sharing, and they welcome applicants with a criminal record.

If one of these looks close to what you want, save the link and reach out soon so you don’t miss the window.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.