Dayton’s education scene is busy right now, with schools and childcare centers hiring across age groups. If you like working with kids—from toddlers to middle schoolers—there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Centerville City Schools

Centerville City Schools Location: Dayton, OH (Tower Heights Middle School)

(Tower Heights Middle School) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.67–$19.49/hour, benefits and sick leave

Help run the school library: organize books and materials, support students finding resources, and keep the circulation desk moving. Good fit if you enjoy a calm, organized space and like helping kids one-on-one or in small groups.

Employer: The Learning Ladder Academy

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $14.00–$18.00/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid time off, professional development assistance

Work with different age groups (infants through school-age), helping where needed throughout the center. Great if you like variety in your day and want childcare experience with room to grow.

Employer: The Learning Ladder Academy

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00–$18.00/hour

Benefits: Professional development assistance

Lead a toddler classroom in a Step Up To Quality 5-Star and Preschool Promise site. You’ll plan activities, support early learning, and stay in close touch with families—ideal if you love that busy, curious toddler energy.

Employer: Huber Heights City Schools

Location: Studebaker Preschool (Dayton/Huber Heights area)

Type: School-year position (186 days), ~7 hours/day

School-year position (186 days), ~7 hours/day Pay: $19.07–$25.75/hour

Support preschoolers with disabilities (ages 3–5) with both learning and personal care, under the direction of the classroom teacher. Good for someone patient and caring who wants steady school hours and is open to training like CPR and specialized support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have related roles posted too. Don’t wait too long; education jobs in Dayton tend to fill fast once the right person applies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.