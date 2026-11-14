Dayton’s finance job scene is steady right now, with solid options from entry-level clerical to experienced payroll and AR work. Here are a few good picks if you like numbers and organized systems.

Employer: Express Employment Professionals (for an established CPA firm)

Express Employment Professionals (for an established CPA firm) Location: Dayton, OH

Salary: $27/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Handle payroll for multiple clients, from calculating wages and deductions to filing payroll tax reports. Good fit if you have payroll experience, know payroll taxes, and like a professional office setting with variety in your day.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a Dayton non-profit)

(recruiting for a Dayton non-profit) Location: Dayton, OH

Salary: $35,000–$40,000 (stated range)

Type: Listed as Full-time, but description notes part-time flexible schedule

Support a local non-profit with bank and credit card entries, Excel work, and QuickBooks data entry. Great if you want flexible hours, steady clerical work, and have solid Excel and QuickBooks skills.

Employer: Rochester Midland Corporation

Location: Dayton, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Focus on collecting past-due balances, resolving short payments, and working with sales to clear up accounts. Best for someone with 1–2 years of AR/collections experience who likes problem-solving, follow-up, and detailed record-keeping.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.