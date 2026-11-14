Dayton’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying active on your feet. Here are a few good picks with clear pay and room to grow.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Dayton, OH (multiple retail stores)

(multiple retail stores) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

You’ll visit local stores, make sure products look great on the shelves, and help boost sales for big-name brands. Good fit if you’re independent, like driving results, and want career growth, training, and customizable benefits.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Frontline role helping customers find the right auto parts, doing simple installs (like wipers and batteries), and keeping the store running smoothly. Great if you enjoy cars, want steady hours, and like a mix of customer service, sales, and hands-on work.

Employer: Express Wash Concepts

Location: 2916 Linden Ave, Dayton, OH 45410

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Outdoor, fast-paced job greeting customers, selling Unlimited Wash Club memberships, and keeping cars moving through the wash. Nice pick if you want flexible hours, paid training, and clear paths to advance from team member into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.