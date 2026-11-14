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🛒 Multiple Dayton Customer Service & Retail Jobs Paying $15–$20/hr
Dayton’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying active on your feet. Here are a few good picks with clear pay and room to grow.
Retail Sales Representative
- Employer: Advantage Solutions
- Location: Dayton, OH (multiple retail stores)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00/hour
You’ll visit local stores, make sure products look great on the shelves, and help boost sales for big-name brands. Good fit if you’re independent, like driving results, and want career growth, training, and customizable benefits.
Retail Sales Associate – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Frontline role helping customers find the right auto parts, doing simple installs (like wipers and batteries), and keeping the store running smoothly. Great if you enjoy cars, want steady hours, and like a mix of customer service, sales, and hands-on work.
Cash Wash Attendant – Flying Ace Express Car Wash
- Employer: Express Wash Concepts
- Location: 2916 Linden Ave, Dayton, OH 45410
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour
Outdoor, fast-paced job greeting customers, selling Unlimited Wash Club memberships, and keeping cars moving through the wash. Nice pick if you want flexible hours, paid training, and clear paths to advance from team member into leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and often promotes from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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