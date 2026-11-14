Dayton’s security and public safety scene is busy right now, from entry-level guard work to high-clearance defense roles. If you’re looking to protect people, property, or national security, there’s a solid mix of options here.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) Location: Dayton, OH (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Likely $94,520 – $127,880 (experience/location may change this)

(experience/location may change this) Clearance: TS/SCI required; TS/SCI with CI Poly needed

High-impact role supporting Special Access Programs with multi-discipline security (facility, physical, and system). Comes with a sign-on bonus up to $10,000, strong benefits, and chances to grow with paid education and certifications.

Employer: Securitas

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour, weekly pay

Front-line security role focused on access control, patrolling, and customer service. No experience needed—they train you, offer health benefits, and have growth paths if you want a long-term security career.

Employer: Ohio’s Hospice

Location: Dayton Hospice House IPU (occasional Middletown coverage)

(occasional Middletown coverage) Type: Full-time (4×10 hr shifts, Wed–Sat 12pm–10pm)

Campus-based safety role with patrols, camera monitoring, and emergency response in a healthcare setting. Offers competitive pay, health benefits, PTO, retirement match, and tuition reimbursement, plus a mission-driven environment.

Employer: TARGETED SOLUTIONS

Location: Albuquerque, NM (listed under Dayton search but job is in NM)

(listed under Dayton search but job is in NM) Type: Full-time

Clearance: TS/SCI required; SAP eligibility

Entry-level to mid-level classified programs role handling document control, access badges, visit requests, and daily security admin. Good fit if you have some security or intel background and want to build a career in SAP/SCI environments.

Employer: Targeted Solutions, LLC

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Clearance: TS/SCI required

Specialized role protecting SCIF/SAPF construction projects—inspecting materials, monitoring builds, and leading escort teams. Strong match for folks with 3–5 years of security experience who want to work at the intersection of construction and national security.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that don’t always show up in the first search.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.