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Dayton
📅 Miami Conservancy District board special meeting Nov. 19
13 days ago
📅 Miami Conservancy District board special meeting Nov. 19
The Miami Conservancy District Board of Directors and its subdistricts will hold a special public meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2026.
- 9:00 a.m. – Work session on the 7th Readjustment of the Appraisal of Benefits and the 2027 budget
- 10:00 a.m. – Special meeting to consider a change order related to the 7th Readjustment of the Appraisal of Benefits
- An executive session is also expected for pending or imminent court action under Ohio Revised Code Section 121.22(G)(3).
Location: Miami Conservancy District, 38 East Monument Avenue, Dayton, OH 45402.
Residents may attend the public portions of the meeting at this address and time.
More Info: Public Notice: Board of Directors To Meet November...
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