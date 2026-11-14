📅 Miami Conservancy District board special meeting Nov. 19

The Miami Conservancy District Board of Directors and its subdistricts will hold a special public meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

9:00 a.m. – Work session on the 7th Readjustment of the Appraisal of Benefits and the 2027 budget

– Work session on the and the 10:00 a.m. – Special meeting to consider a change order related to the 7th Readjustment of the Appraisal of Benefits

– Special meeting to consider a related to the 7th Readjustment of the Appraisal of Benefits An executive session is also expected for pending or imminent court action under Ohio Revised Code Section 121.22(G)(3).

Location: Miami Conservancy District, 38 East Monument Avenue, Dayton, OH 45402.

Residents may attend the public portions of the meeting at this address and time.