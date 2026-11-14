Dayton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and leading teams. Here are several strong roles hiring in and around Dayton, OH.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Dayton, OH (fully onsite)

(fully onsite) Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000/year

Deadline: Anticipated close Nov 27, 2026

Work in an automotive manufacturing environment, owning and improving the plant’s Quality Management System (QMS). You’ll handle IATF 16949/ISO compliance, audits, FMEAs, control plans, PPAP, and partner closely with engineering and production. Great fit if you have 5+ years in quality engineering and want a stable, long-term role with full medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000/year

Schedule: 2nd shift, Mon–Fri, 2–4pm start until done

Lead daily warehouse operations for America’s largest Coca-Cola bottler—supervising loaders, forklift drivers, pallet builders, and more. You’ll hire, train, coach, and manage performance, while driving safety and process improvements. Comes with 401(k) match, health coverage, stock purchase plan, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Elliott Tool Technologies

Elliott Tool Technologies Location: Dayton, OH (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to CNC programming expert for a long-standing, profitable manufacturer. You’ll write and optimize programs (Swiss turning, milling, CAM/PartMaker), support machinists on the floor, improve cycle times and tool life, and help choose tooling and equipment. Strong benefits package, profit sharing, tuition reimbursement, relocation help, and room to grow if you have 5+ years CNC machining/programming.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Dayton shops often grow fast and like to promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.