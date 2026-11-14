Dayton’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on warehouse work or leading the whole purchasing strategy. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Bloomberg

Bloomberg Location: Dayton, OH

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 per year + benefits

Type: Full-time

This role supports a critical data center warehouse: receiving, tracking, and shipping IT hardware using SAP/ERP and RFID. Good fit if you have 2+ years in warehouse/logistics, can lift up to 65 lbs, and like a fast-paced, tech-focused environment.

Employer: Apex Pros Plumbing, Electrical, Heating and Air

Location: Dayton, OH (Dayton/Springfield area)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

You’ll deliver parts to technicians, stock service vans, and keep the warehouse clean and organized. Great if you enjoy driving, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and training.

Employer: Blue Signal Search (for a technical/industrial distributor)

Location: Dayton, OH – Hybrid

Salary: Competitive base + performance bonus (exact amount not listed)

Competitive base + (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time

Lead purchasing strategy, manage inventory and suppliers, and work with domestic and international supply chains. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in purchasing/supply chain, ERP experience, and ready to step into or grow in a leadership role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.