Dayton’s defense and tech scene is busy right now, especially around Wright-Patt. If you’ve got clearance and solid engineering skills, there are some strong offers on the table.

Employer: Zachary Piper Solutions

Zachary Piper Solutions Location: Dayton, OH – Wright-Patterson AFB, onsite

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $175,000

Clearance: Must be able to obtain and maintain TS/SCI

This role leads container strategy on a highly classified government program, improving Kubernetes clusters, CI/CD, and cloud platforms. Ideal if you have 10+ years in platform/systems engineering, strong Kubernetes and IaC (Ansible/Terraform), and want top-end pay plus full benefits.

Employer: Mission Technologies, a division of HII

Location: Dayton, OH – Wright-Patterson AFB, onsite

Type: Full-time, salaried/exempt

Full-time, salaried/exempt Salary: $96,951 – $121,001

Clearance: Secret to start; must be able to obtain TS/SCI

You’ll build and optimize embedded C++/Python software for advanced processing and DSP applications, working closely with systems and hardware teams. Good fit if you like Linux, real-time data, GitLab CI/CD, and want to grow into higher-clearance work.

Employer: CFD Research Corporation

Location: Dayton, OH area – 100% onsite

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Active TS/SCI required

Design and run secure AWS-based cloud environments for high-throughput test and research workloads. Great if you enjoy AWS, VPC/network design, IaC (Terraform/CloudFormation), and want to be part of an employee-owned (ESOP) defense tech company with strong 401(k) and stock benefits.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Dayton, OH (Government & Public Services)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $102,000 – $160,000

Travel: 0–20%

Help modernize state health and human services systems (Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, etc.), translating policy into system requirements and supporting cloud-based eligibility platforms. Best for engineers with strong SQL/DB skills, AWS knowledge, and experience around mainframe-to-cloud modernization.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Location: Dayton, OH – onsite

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Full-time (40 hrs/week) Salary: $115,855 – $156,745

Clearance: TS/SCI; willing to submit to CI poly

Lead RMF-based security assessments for SAP/SCI systems, write Security Assessment Reports, and advise AOs on authorization decisions. Good match if you have 5+ years in cyber/IS security, SAP/SCI experience, and can obtain IAT Level III (e.g., CISSP) within 6 months.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Dayton’s IT and defense employers often have related roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.