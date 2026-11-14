undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dayton
💻 Dayton, OH IT Jobs with Multiple TS/SCI & $140K+ Opportunities
12 days ago
Dayton’s defense and tech scene is busy right now, especially around Wright-Patt. If you’ve got clearance and solid engineering skills, there are some strong offers on the table.
Kubernetes Platform Engineer (TS/SCI)
- Employer: Zachary Piper Solutions
- Location: Dayton, OH – Wright-Patterson AFB, onsite
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $175,000
- Clearance: Must be able to obtain and maintain TS/SCI
This role leads container strategy on a highly classified government program, improving Kubernetes clusters, CI/CD, and cloud platforms. Ideal if you have 10+ years in platform/systems engineering, strong Kubernetes and IaC (Ansible/Terraform), and want top-end pay plus full benefits.
Software Engineer (C++/Python) – Mid to Senior
- Employer: Mission Technologies, a division of HII
- Location: Dayton, OH – Wright-Patterson AFB, onsite
- Type: Full-time, salaried/exempt
- Salary: $96,951 – $121,001
- Clearance: Secret to start; must be able to obtain TS/SCI
You’ll build and optimize embedded C++/Python software for advanced processing and DSP applications, working closely with systems and hardware teams. Good fit if you like Linux, real-time data, GitLab CI/CD, and want to grow into higher-clearance work.
Cloud/Dev-Ops Engineer (TS/SCI)
- Employer: CFD Research Corporation
- Location: Dayton, OH area – 100% onsite
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI required
Design and run secure AWS-based cloud environments for high-throughput test and research workloads. Great if you enjoy AWS, VPC/network design, IaC (Terraform/CloudFormation), and want to be part of an employee-owned (ESOP) defense tech company with strong 401(k) and stock benefits.
Health & Human Services – Technical Engineer (Senior Consultant)
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Dayton, OH (Government & Public Services)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $102,000 – $160,000
- Travel: 0–20%
Help modernize state health and human services systems (Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, etc.), translating policy into system requirements and supporting cloud-based eligibility platforms. Best for engineers with strong SQL/DB skills, AWS knowledge, and experience around mainframe-to-cloud modernization.
Security Control Assessor (SCA) I
- Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
- Location: Dayton, OH – onsite
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $115,855 – $156,745
- Clearance: TS/SCI; willing to submit to CI poly
Lead RMF-based security assessments for SAP/SCI systems, write Security Assessment Reports, and advise AOs on authorization decisions. Good match if you have 5+ years in cyber/IS security, SAP/SCI experience, and can obtain IAT Level III (e.g., CISSP) within 6 months.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Dayton’s IT and defense employers often have related roles opening up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.