Dayton’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, tech, and local services. If you like building relationships and hitting goals, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals

NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about building referral relationships with physicians, hospitals, mental health centers, and skilled nursing facilities. You’ll market specialized behavioral health services, run educational luncheons, and coordinate closely with intake and case management. Strong benefits, 401(k) match up to 4%, generous PTO, and tuition perks.

Employer: Teli Labs (Nourish)

Teli Labs (Nourish) Location: Dayton, OH – field-based

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + uncapped monthly variable pay

You’ll spend 5 days a week in the field visiting clinics within about an hour of Dayton, building referral partnerships so more patients access nutrition care. Great for early-career sellers who like autonomy, clear growth paths, mileage reimbursement, and strong medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Voss Auto Network (Voss Toyota)

Location: Beavercreek, OH (Dayton area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay, unlimited earnings (commission)

Help customers find the right Toyota, handle test drives, and follow up with leads in a no-Sundays schedule. Offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), paid vacation, and ongoing training with strong management support.

Employer: Archer recruiting for LexisNexis

Archer recruiting for Location: Miamisburg, OH (Dayton area), hybrid Wed/Thu in office

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,900 – $81,500 (U.S. national base range)

Plan and run state bar and national events, manage vendors and logistics, and track marketing budgets for the Small Law team. Good fit if you’re organized, Excel-savvy, and like coordinating across Sales, Marketing, and Finance with clear pay transparency and global-company benefits.

Employer: Modern Builders Supply

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary + bonus/commission, unlimited potential

Grow business with contractors in new construction and remodeling for a family-owned Midwest distributor. You’ll develop new accounts, expand existing ones, and get a monthly vehicle stipend, company cell phone, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, and paid vacation. Hours are Mon–Fri 7:30–4:00, some Sat mornings in peak season.

Employer: Ohio Business College

Location: Dayton, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Recruit and enroll prospective students using a consultative sales approach. Ideal if you have admissions, recruiting, or education experience and enjoy public speaking, presentations, and helping people choose training that fits their goals.

Employer: Perfectus Labs

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior strategic role leading AEO (AI-driven search) strategy for clients. You’ll own onboarding strategy, fix underperforming accounts, build SOPs and playbooks, and act as the internal AEO expert. Focus is on client outcomes and methodology, not project management.

Employer: PNC Bank

Location: Dayton, OH (Salem–Denlinger branch)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $41,250 – $68,750 base + incentives

Grow and deepen customer relationships through proactive sales conversations, outbound calls, and lobby engagement. Strong benefits package with 401(k) match, pension, stock purchase plan, paid holidays, and up to 15–25 vacation days depending on level and tenure.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.