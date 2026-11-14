undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dayton
📣 Dayton, OH Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Growth Paths
12 days ago
Dayton’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, tech, and local services. If you like building relationships and hitting goals, there are several solid options open today.
Business Development Representative – Healthcare
- Employer: NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about building referral relationships with physicians, hospitals, mental health centers, and skilled nursing facilities. You’ll market specialized behavioral health services, run educational luncheons, and coordinate closely with intake and case management. Strong benefits, 401(k) match up to 4%, generous PTO, and tuition perks.
Provider Partnerships Associate (Territory Sales)
- Employer: Teli Labs (Nourish)
- Location: Dayton, OH – field-based
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + uncapped monthly variable pay
You’ll spend 5 days a week in the field visiting clinics within about an hour of Dayton, building referral partnerships so more patients access nutrition care. Great for early-career sellers who like autonomy, clear growth paths, mileage reimbursement, and strong medical, dental, and vision benefits.
Automotive Sales Professional
- Employer: Voss Auto Network (Voss Toyota)
- Location: Beavercreek, OH (Dayton area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay, unlimited earnings (commission)
Help customers find the right Toyota, handle test drives, and follow up with leads in a no-Sundays schedule. Offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), paid vacation, and ongoing training with strong management support.
Marketing Specialist – Events & Budget (Hybrid)
- Employer: Archer recruiting for LexisNexis
- Location: Miamisburg, OH (Dayton area), hybrid Wed/Thu in office
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $48,900 – $81,500 (U.S. national base range)
Plan and run state bar and national events, manage vendors and logistics, and track marketing budgets for the Small Law team. Good fit if you’re organized, Excel-savvy, and like coordinating across Sales, Marketing, and Finance with clear pay transparency and global-company benefits.
Outside Sales – Building Products
- Employer: Modern Builders Supply
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive salary + bonus/commission, unlimited potential
Grow business with contractors in new construction and remodeling for a family-owned Midwest distributor. You’ll develop new accounts, expand existing ones, and get a monthly vehicle stipend, company cell phone, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, and paid vacation. Hours are Mon–Fri 7:30–4:00, some Sat mornings in peak season.
Admissions Representative / Sales
- Employer: Ohio Business College
- Location: Dayton, OH (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Recruit and enroll prospective students using a consultative sales approach. Ideal if you have admissions, recruiting, or education experience and enjoy public speaking, presentations, and helping people choose training that fits their goals.
Director of Search Strategy
- Employer: Perfectus Labs
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior strategic role leading AEO (AI-driven search) strategy for clients. You’ll own onboarding strategy, fix underperforming accounts, build SOPs and playbooks, and act as the internal AEO expert. Focus is on client outcomes and methodology, not project management.
Personal Banker – Sales-Focused
- Employer: PNC Bank
- Location: Dayton, OH (Salem–Denlinger branch)
- Type: Full-time, in-office
- Salary: $41,250 – $68,750 base + incentives
Grow and deepen customer relationships through proactive sales conversations, outbound calls, and lobby engagement. Strong benefits package with 401(k) match, pension, stock purchase plan, paid holidays, and up to 15–25 vacation days depending on level and tenure.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.