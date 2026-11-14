Dayton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from bedside care to advanced specialties. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there’s likely something here that fits your skills and schedule.

Employer: QualDerm Partners (Dermatology & Aesthetic Care)

QualDerm Partners (Dermatology & Aesthetic Care) Location: Centerville, OH (Dayton area)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive compensation + productivity bonus (no exact range listed)

Competitive compensation + productivity bonus (no exact range listed) Step into an established patient panel, enjoy no hospital call, and tailor a flexible part-time schedule with options for medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. Sign-on bonus and potential benefits (depending on hours) make this ideal if you want strong income with more life outside the office.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare / Haven Behavioral Healthcare

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Competitive market compensation (no exact range listed)

Competitive market compensation (no exact range listed) Support patients with mental health and substance use needs while working closely with nursing staff. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, daily pay, and strong training in de‑escalation and BLS.

Employer: Beavercreek City Schools

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Competitive pay (exact rate not listed) Full-time STNA role with flexible scheduling, shift differentials, and a supportive, team-focused culture. Good fit if you want stable hours, benefits, and room to grow in direct patient care.

Employer: Beavercreek City Schools

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time, Nights (12-hour shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Night-shift RN role handling meds, wound care, IVs, admissions/discharges, and supervising STNAs. Comes with healthcare, disability, life insurance, 401(k), and PTO, plus the chance to lead bedside teams.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive federal pay (grade GS‑3 to GS‑6 , exact step set by VA)

Competitive federal pay (grade , exact step set by VA) Serve veterans in a Community Living Center with a wide scope of LPN practice, from meds and treatments to supporting complex procedures. Federal role with 37–50 days of paid time off/year, pension, federal 401(k) with up to 5% match, and robust insurance options.

Employer: SourceMD (recruiting for Ohio program)

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Comprehensive compensation package (details not listed)

Comprehensive compensation package (details not listed) 100% vascular surgery at a Level I trauma center, covering a broad mix of open and endovascular cases. Call is no more than 1 in 4, ideal if you want a busy, high-acuity surgical practice.

Employer: SourceMD (recruiting for Ohio program)

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Comprehensive compensation package (details not listed)

Comprehensive compensation package (details not listed) General cardiology role with both inpatient and outpatient work, including echo, TEE, and stress testing. Notably, this position has no call, which is rare and attractive for work-life balance.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Salary: $2,798 per week , 36 hours/week, nights

, 36 hours/week, nights Travel CT Tech assignment with 12‑hour night shifts and guaranteed hours. Includes weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE, license reimbursement, and referral bonuses—great if you like short-term, higher‑pay contracts.

(Similar CT Tech listing with a 12/21/2026 start date is essentially the same role, so only one is listed here.)

Employer: Beavercreek City Schools

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time, Nights (12-hour shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Night LPN role in a skilled/long‑term care style setting, with duties from med passes and treatments to supervising aides. Good match if you’re an Ohio LPN who likes fast-paced bedside work and wants steady hours plus benefits.

Employer: Premier Health Partners – Miami Valley Hospital North

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time, Days (12-hour shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed ED RN role in a busy hospital setting, caring for a diverse caseload and working with an inter‑professional team. Requires valid Ohio RN license, AHA BLS, and at least 1 year of acute care experience; ED experience preferred.

Employer: Graceworks Lutheran Services – Bethany Village Home Health Care

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Part-time, Day shift, flexible hours

Salary: $37.80–$44.50 per visit (base) , pay-per-visit system

, pay-per-visit system Home health Speech-Language Pathologist role doing evaluations, treatment, and documentation for seniors at home. Offers paid training, differentials, holidays, and benefits for eligible staff, plus tuition help and a mission-driven, non-profit setting.

Employer: Life Solutions South, LLC

Location: Dayton, OH 45432

Type: Full-time, In-person

Salary: From $60,000 per year

Provide diagnostic evaluations, individual/group/family therapy, and treatment planning for ages 6 through late adulthood. Requires Ohio clinical licensure (LSW, LPC, MFT, LISW, LISW‑S, LPCC, or IMFT) and offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and EAP.

Employer: Greater Dayton Surgery Center

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time (~30 hours/week)

Salary: $20.38–$36.73 per hour

Clinic-based LPN role focused on pre‑op education and prep for joint and spine surgery patients. Daytime, team-oriented work with 401(k), health, dental, vision, and FSA, ideal if you want less bedside lifting and more patient teaching.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to talking about shifts, start dates, and settings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.