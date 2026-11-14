Dayton’s food scene is busy in schools, senior living, and campus dining right now. Here are several solid options if you like working with people and don’t mind staying on your feet.

Employer: Laurelwood Assisted Living

Laurelwood Assisted Living Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Serve meals to residents and guests in a calm, senior living setting. Good fit if you’re friendly, like teamwork, and want steady hours without late-night restaurant chaos.

Employer: Tiny Scholars University

Location: Dayton, OH 45414

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.48–$15.89/hour

Perks: Paid time off, paid training

Cook and prep meals for kids, keep the kitchen clean, and help with shopping and food logs. Open interviews every Tuesday in 2026, 2:30–5 p.m., so you can just walk in and talk to them.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Sinclair Community College, Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$16.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, retirement options, paid leave (for eligible employees)

Make coffee drinks, handle the register, and keep the coffee bar stocked and clean on a busy college campus. Nice option if you like a social, fast-paced vibe and want room to grow with a big company.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Sinclair Community College, Dayton, OH

Type: Not listed (likely regular campus schedule)

Not listed (likely regular campus schedule) Pay: $11.21–$19.57/hour

Help prep food, serve meals, and keep the kitchen spotless while following food safety rules. Good for someone who wants steady campus work and doesn’t mind a mix of cooking, cleaning, and basic paperwork.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send an application this week while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.