Dayton’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially around Wright‑Patt and growing local companies. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid paths here—from corporate finance to federal programs.

Employer: Truenorth Executive Search, Inc. (for a PE‑backed client)

Truenorth Executive Search, Inc. (for a PE‑backed client) Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + bonus + long‑term incentives (per posting)

Lead finance, accounting, and admin for a dominant industrial distribution/services company under private equity ownership, reporting directly to the CEO. Big focus on growth (organic + acquisitions), advanced analytics, and building out the finance platform while leading a lean, motivated team across multiple locations.

Employer: Air Force Civilian Service

Location: Wright‑Patterson AFB, Dayton, OH (or Robins AFB, GA depending on candidate)

(or Robins AFB, GA depending on candidate) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior technical leader for Test & Evaluation across weapon‑system acquisition programs. You’ll set T&E strategy, chair the Technical Review Board, brief senior DoD/Air Force leaders, and need the ability to obtain and maintain a Top Secret clearance. Recruitment, relocation, and student loan repayment incentives may be considered.

Employer: Premier Health Partners

Location: Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time (8:00 am–4:30 pm, 40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Oversee interpreter services across all Premier Health campuses so LEP and deaf/hard‑of‑hearing patients get the support they need. Great fit if you’re fluent in English and Spanish, have healthcare or admin experience, and want a leadership role focused on patient experience, compliance, and program improvement.

Employer: Express Wash Concepts

Location: Dayton, OH (7175 Far Hills Ave)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour + performance incentives

Hands‑on leadership role running daily operations, leading a team, and driving membership and retail sales at a busy car wash. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with up to 4% match, paid vacation, and clear growth paths into higher leadership roles.

Employer: Applied Research Solutions

Location: Wright‑Patterson AFB, Dayton, OH

Type: Not specified (appears full-time )

Not specified (appears ) Salary: Not listed

Lead program management support for the Training PEO Directorate on the KC‑46 simulator program. You’ll handle acquisition reports, schedules, metrics, and life‑cycle logistics; an active Secret clearance and strong DoD acquisition experience are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers keep strong candidates in mind for future leadership roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.