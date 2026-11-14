Dayton’s cleaning and maintenance scene is busy right now. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces safe and tidy, there are several solid options hiring around the city.

Employer: Dayton Children's Hospital

Dayton Children's Hospital Location: Dayton, OH (South Campus, Springboro)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (4:00 PM – 12:30 AM, Mon–Fri)

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep hospital floors and spaces clean and sanitary to support patient care. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of housekeeping experience and like a steady weekday evening schedule.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3783

Location: 3465 York Commons Blvd, Dayton, OH 45414

Type: Full-time, mid & closing shifts

Full-time, Pay: $14–$27/hour + performance incentives & shift premiums

You’ll handle store cleanliness from parking lot to restrooms and receiving. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, education benefits (Live Better U) and more.

Employer: KEP Electric / IES

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Salary: Not listed

Hands-on HVAC install role focused on quality work and customer satisfaction. Good for someone with HVAC experience or related background, able to travel to job sites, lift 50 lbs, and work in varied indoor/outdoor conditions.

Employer: Beavercreek City Schools

Beavercreek City Schools Location: Dayton, OH area

Type: Part-time, weekends

Salary: Not listed

Weekend role keeping a long-term care environment clean and safe—rooms, common areas, floors, and trash. Great if you want extra hours on weekends and can handle light to moderate lifting.

Employer: Saniclean, LLC

Location: Downtown Dayton, OH

Type: Part-time schedules (Day Porter 12–6 PM; Office Cleaner 6–9 PM, Mon–Fri)

Part-time schedules (Day Porter 12–6 PM; Office Cleaner 6–9 PM, Mon–Fri) Pay: $13–$18/hour

Lead cleaning in a Class A commercial property with no weekends or holidays. Ideal if you have team lead + commercial cleaning experience and want room to grow into higher-responsibility roles.

Employer: Club Level Cleaning

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time, Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM

Full-time or Part-time, Pay: $17–$20/hour

Outdoor, active work doing window cleaning, pressure washing, and gutter work. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, clean background, and comfort on ladders.

Employer: High Tec Industrial Services, Inc.

Location: Huber Heights / Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time, day & night shifts

Full-time, Pay: $22–$24/hour + overtime, double-time Sundays

Industrial cleaning at customer sites using waterblasting and vac trucks. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, uniforms, paid training, profit sharing, and clear promotion paths.

Employer: Club Level Cleaning

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Pay: $16–$17.50/hour

Join an established janitorial crew doing general commercial cleaning, floors, restrooms, and trash. Good for someone dependable with a driver’s license and reliable transportation; cleaning experience is a plus but training is provided.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh—Dayton employers are moving fast on reliable people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.