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Dayton
🔧 Dayton, OH Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Dayton’s cleaning and maintenance scene is busy right now. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces safe and tidy, there are several solid options hiring around the city.
Housekeeping Specialist – Full Time, 2nd Shift
- Employer: Dayton Children's Hospital
- Location: Dayton, OH (South Campus, Springboro)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (4:00 PM – 12:30 AM, Mon–Fri)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll keep hospital floors and spaces clean and sanitary to support patient care. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of housekeeping experience and like a steady weekday evening schedule.
Janitorial Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3783
- Location: 3465 York Commons Blvd, Dayton, OH 45414
- Type: Full-time, mid & closing shifts
- Pay: $14–$27/hour + performance incentives & shift premiums
You’ll handle store cleanliness from parking lot to restrooms and receiving. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, education benefits (Live Better U) and more.
Final Install HVAC Technician
- Employer: KEP Electric / IES
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on HVAC install role focused on quality work and customer satisfaction. Good for someone with HVAC experience or related background, able to travel to job sites, lift 50 lbs, and work in varied indoor/outdoor conditions.
Housekeeper – PT Weekends
- Employer: Beavercreek City Schools
- Location: Dayton, OH area
- Type: Part-time, weekends
- Salary: Not listed
Weekend role keeping a long-term care environment clean and safe—rooms, common areas, floors, and trash. Great if you want extra hours on weekends and can handle light to moderate lifting.
Commercial Cleaning Supervisor / Day Porter & Office Cleaner
- Employer: Saniclean, LLC
- Location: Downtown Dayton, OH
- Type: Part-time schedules (Day Porter 12–6 PM; Office Cleaner 6–9 PM, Mon–Fri)
- Pay: $13–$18/hour
Lead cleaning in a Class A commercial property with no weekends or holidays. Ideal if you have team lead + commercial cleaning experience and want room to grow into higher-responsibility roles.
Window Cleaning and Gutter Cleaner
- Employer: Club Level Cleaning
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM
- Pay: $17–$20/hour
Outdoor, active work doing window cleaning, pressure washing, and gutter work. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, clean background, and comfort on ladders.
Industrial Field Worker / Field Technician
- Employer: High Tec Industrial Services, Inc.
- Location: Huber Heights / Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time, day & night shifts
- Pay: $22–$24/hour + overtime, double-time Sundays
Industrial cleaning at customer sites using waterblasting and vac trucks. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, uniforms, paid training, profit sharing, and clear promotion paths.
Janitor/Cleaner – Commercial
- Employer: Club Level Cleaning
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $16–$17.50/hour
Join an established janitorial crew doing general commercial cleaning, floors, restrooms, and trash. Good for someone dependable with a driver’s license and reliable transportation; cleaning experience is a plus but training is provided.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh—Dayton employers are moving fast on reliable people.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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