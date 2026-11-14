Dayton’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, with solid options from campus offices to defense support and executive suites. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Wright State University

Wright State University Location: Dayton, OH (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a university department with confidential records, reports, and budgets, plus help shape internal procedures. Good fit if you have strong writing, editing, and office software skills and want steady campus work with room to grow.

Employer: Credence

Location: Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level admin role supporting Air Force logistics and project management at Wright-Patt. You’ll track tasks, costs, training, and documents, manage calendars and shared resources, and help keep mission work on schedule. Requires 10+ years’ experience and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Universal 1 Credit Union

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

High-trust role directly supporting the CEO and working closely with the Board of Directors. You’ll manage the CEO’s calendar, priorities, and communication, and help with corporate governance as Assistant Secretary.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.