Dayton neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from moving supplies to baby gear. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available nearby.

Item: Free cardboard boxes in various sizes

Condition: Gently used, good for shipping and storage

Quantity: Approximately 30 or more boxes, this size (see photo on listing) and smaller

Location: Black Oak, Centerville, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

These free boxes are great if you’re moving, mailing packages, or organizing your garage or basement. The poster notes they will recycle them if not claimed by December, so don’t wait too long.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden entertainment center with storage

Features: Glass doors and extra storage space for media, games, or decor

Timing: Pickup needed in the next two days

Location: Concept, Dayton, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

A solid free furniture find if you need a TV stand or extra storage in a living room, den, or basement. Be sure you have help to lift and a vehicle big enough to move it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Purple baby snowsuit, size 18 months

Features: Hood, mittens, and foot coverings, zips up the front

Pickup: Porch pickup (easy grab-and-go)

Location: Eastmont, Dayton, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

This cozy free baby snowsuit is perfect for keeping little ones warm in cold weather. With built-in mittens and foot coverings, it’s handy for quick trips outside.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items like these tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.