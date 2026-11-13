Dayton’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned electrician or just getting started with hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks hiring now in and around Dayton, OH.

Employer: Apex Pros Plumbing, Electric, Heating and Air

Apex Pros Plumbing, Electric, Heating and Air Location: Dayton, OH (dispatched from home)

(dispatched from home) Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Residential service role with no on-call, dispatched from home, and a focus on quality work and customer service. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, HSA, company vehicle and fuel card (team leads), training, and wellness perks.

Employer: McAfee Heating & Air

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000/year + performance-based bonus opportunities

Lead the residential electrical service and install department, managing techs, scheduling, quality, safety, and KPIs. Comes with company vehicle and gas card, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and ongoing training.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50 – $20.00/hour

Hands-on tire work for commercial vehicles in a fast-paced shop and roadside setting, no experience needed—training provided. Benefits include tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.