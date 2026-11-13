Dayton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on plant work to advanced aerospace and electronics. If you like building, fixing, or running machines, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Sierra Nevada Corporation

Sierra Nevada Corporation Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on complex aircraft structures for a major aerospace and defense company. You’ll handle larger assemblies, precise drilling and riveting, help train junior techs, and support quality and continuous improvement. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain a Secret clearance are required, and you’ll be on your feet using hand and power tools in a busy shop environment.

Employer: Creative Foam Corp

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (5:00 am – 2:00 pm, Mon–Fri)

Salary: Pay commensurate with experience

Run and care for a polyurethane (PU) molding machine in a foam products plant serving automotive and medical customers. You’ll start up equipment, check for leaks, keep settings on spec, do basic maintenance, and help with 5S and quality checks. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid disability, holidays, and vacation.

Employer: Projects Unlimited, Inc.

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support aerospace electronics production, from daily floor support to New Product Introduction (NPI) and continuous improvement. You’ll develop processes for SMT, through-hole, and PCB assemblies, write work instructions, solve production issues, and work within AS9100/high-reliability standards. Requires a related engineering degree (or equivalent) and 3+ years of electronics manufacturing experience; U.S. citizen or Green Card holder only (no sponsorship).

Employer: Economy Linen and Towel Service, Inc.

Location: 80 Mead Street, Dayton, OH (downtown, across from Sinclair parking garage)

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed (paid weekly)

Entry-level plant roles with no experience required – training provided. Centrally located downtown with paid holidays, paid vacation, weekly pay, and advancement opportunities. Apply in person, Monday–Friday, 9 am–4 pm at the Mead Street location.

If something here fits your skills (or the skills you want to build), click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Dayton tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.