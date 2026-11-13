Dayton’s finance scene is busy right now, from mission-driven nonprofits to big-name national employers. If you’ve got accounting or financial analysis skills, there’s solid opportunity here.

Employer: Archer recruiting for LexisNexis Legal & Professional

Archer recruiting for Location: Dayton, OH (also open to Raleigh, NC)

(also open to Raleigh, NC) Type: Full-time

Salary: U.S. base pay range $136,100 – $252,800 + annual incentive bonus

Senior finance leadership role reporting directly to the CFO of LexisNexis United States. You’ll lead forecasting, budgeting, profitability analysis, and M&A support, while managing a multi-location finance team and partnering with senior business leaders in an AI-focused company.

Employer: County Corp (affordable housing nonprofit)

(affordable housing nonprofit) Location: Dayton, OH (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $20–$22/hour

Hands-on AP/AR role supporting affordable housing programs across the Miami Valley. Good fit if you like detailed work, want steady office hours, and value strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 403(b), PTO, tuition reimbursement) in a mission-driven setting.

Employer: Gemini Industries Inc.

Location: Wright-Patterson AFB / Dayton, OH area (onsite; limited telework if government-approved)

(onsite; limited telework if government-approved) Type: Full-time

Clearance: SECRET required

Senior role owning integrated portfolio schedules and financial analysis for national security projects. Expect to manage a 1,000+ line MS Project schedule, build biweekly financial forecasts, respond to frequent data calls, and travel regularly to the Pentagon.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the employer with a few clear questions—sometimes that’s all it takes to spot a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.