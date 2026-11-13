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💰 Dayton, OH Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings
Dayton’s finance scene is busy right now, from mission-driven nonprofits to big-name national employers. If you’ve got accounting or financial analysis skills, there’s solid opportunity here.
Director, Decision Support – Government Markets (LexisNexis)
- Employer: Archer recruiting for LexisNexis Legal & Professional
- Location: Dayton, OH (also open to Raleigh, NC)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: U.S. base pay range $136,100 – $252,800 + annual incentive bonus
Senior finance leadership role reporting directly to the CFO of LexisNexis United States. You’ll lead forecasting, budgeting, profitability analysis, and M&A support, while managing a multi-location finance team and partnering with senior business leaders in an AI-focused company.
Accounts Payable/Receivable Specialist
- Employer: County Corp (affordable housing nonprofit)
- Location: Dayton, OH (in-office)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $20–$22/hour
Hands-on AP/AR role supporting affordable housing programs across the Miami Valley. Good fit if you like detailed work, want steady office hours, and value strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 403(b), PTO, tuition reimbursement) in a mission-driven setting.
Portfolio, Schedule and Financial Analysis Lead (Senior) – Secret Clearance
- Employer: Gemini Industries Inc.
- Location: Wright-Patterson AFB / Dayton, OH area (onsite; limited telework if government-approved)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: SECRET required
Senior role owning integrated portfolio schedules and financial analysis for national security projects. Expect to manage a 1,000+ line MS Project schedule, build biweekly financial forecasts, respond to frequent data calls, and travel regularly to the Pentagon.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the employer with a few clear questions—sometimes that’s all it takes to spot a great fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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