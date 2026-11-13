Dayton’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from schools to hospitals to big-name cafés. If you want steady hours and work that keeps you moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Beavercreek City Schools

Beavercreek City Schools Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Part-time (evenings & weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Help prep meals, assemble trays, deliver food, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Good fit if you’re reliable, can be on your feet, and want a steady part-time role with training provided.

Employer: Compass Healthcare (Morrison Healthcare at Premier Health)

Compass Healthcare (Morrison Healthcare at Premier Health) Location: Dayton, OH – 2400 Miami Valley Drive

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Full-time hospital food service role focused on delivering patient trays and stocking units. Comes with a solid list of benefits for full-time staff and steady daytime hours with rotating weekends and holidays.

Employer: Panera Bread

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Evening shift; full or part-time hours available

Evening shift; full or part-time hours available Salary: Not listed (mentions competitive wages + team tips)

Work the dinner rush doing a mix of cashier, sandwich/salad making, barista, and dining room tasks. Flexible hours, meal discounts, and room to grow if you want to move up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.