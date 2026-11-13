Dayton’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around defense tech and heavy equipment systems. If you’re into complex systems, hardware, or human–machine interaction, there’s a lot to like here.

Employer: Resonant Sciences LLC

Resonant Sciences LLC Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work on state-of-the-art EW and communications systems that support U.S. warfighters. This role is ideal if you have deep avionics/systems engineering experience and want to own architecture, integration, and testing in a fast-paced R&D environment with full life-cycle exposure.

Employer: Mile Two

Mile Two Location: Dayton, OH (HQ + Wright-Patterson AFB as needed)

(HQ + Wright-Patterson AFB as needed) Type: Full-time, contingent on contract award

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like human–machine systems, cognitive task analysis, and defense research. You’ll help DoD teams use advanced data and software tools more effectively, doing hands-on CSE, workflow analysis, and stakeholder-facing work in a highly collaborative environment.

Employer: Trimble Inc. (CTCT division)

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,600–$158,900, bonus eligible

Lead next-gen machine control system design for earthmoving and paving machines (excavators, dozers, graders, etc.). If you have embedded product and functional safety experience, this role lets you shape system architecture, networks, and safety concepts with global impact and some travel (<25%).

Employer: Trimble Inc. (CTCT / Field Systems)

Location: Dayton, OH (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $74,000–$101,800

Own lab-based hardware validation for rugged positioning and sensing products. Perfect if you enjoy hands-on work with electro-mechanical systems, vibration and environmental testing, custom test setups, and detailed DVP&R documentation in a modern lab setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.