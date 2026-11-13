Dayton has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of a care team. These roles are hands-on and based right here in the community.

Employer: Premier Health Partners (Miami Valley Hospital)

Premier Health Partners (Miami Valley Hospital) Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time , 8:30am–5pm, 80 hours per pay

, 8:30am–5pm, 80 hours per pay Salary: Not listed

Registered Nurse role focused on patient assessment, care coordination, and discharge planning. You’ll work with doctors, families, and insurers to make sure patients get the right care and resources, with a strong focus on outcomes and appropriate length of stay.

Employer: GEMS Group Home Inc

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Support girls in a group home setting with daily life, activities, homework, and house routines. You’ll need open availability and a valid driver’s license, and you’ll help with outings, chores, and keeping the home and company vehicles clean and safe.

Employer: GEMS Group Home Inc

Location: Dayton, OH 45403

Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $15.00 per hour

Similar to the full-time role, but part-time hours. You’ll organize activities, help with homework, and support the girls through everyday challenges. Driver’s license and ability to commute/relocate to 45403 are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local experience in community and social services can open doors fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.