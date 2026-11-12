undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Dayton OH Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Dayton’s engineering scene is busy right now, from power utilities to food manufacturing to aerospace. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Systems Engineer Intern (Summer 2027)
- Employer: Sierra Nevada Corporation
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Part-time, Summer Internship (2027)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on aerospace and defense experience with real projects, mentoring, and workshops in a high-tech C4ISR environment. You’ll support systems engineering tasks, data analysis, and documentation while working toward a degree in engineering or computer science and must be able to obtain a Secret U.S. Security Clearance.
Electrical Engineer, Metering
- Employer: The AES Corporation
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Utility-side power and metering role with a major global energy company focused on renewables and grid tech. You’ll lead metering projects, work with AMI/AMR systems, vendors, and internal teams, and help set standards and budgets for both capital and O&M.
Senior Process Engineer
- Employer: DSJ Global (recruiting for a food & nutrition manufacturer)
- Location: Greater Dayton, OH area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead capital projects and process improvements in a food/FDA-regulated plant, driving safety, quality, and efficiency. This is a senior role where you’ll own projects from concept to validation, support new product launches, and mentor teams across operations, maintenance, and engineering.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.