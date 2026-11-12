🏗️ Dayton OH Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Dayton’s engineering scene is busy right now, from power utilities to food manufacturing to aerospace. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Sierra Nevada Corporation

Sierra Nevada Corporation Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Part-time, Summer Internship (2027)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on aerospace and defense experience with real projects, mentoring, and workshops in a high-tech C4ISR environment. You’ll support systems engineering tasks, data analysis, and documentation while working toward a degree in engineering or computer science and must be able to obtain a Secret U.S. Security Clearance.

Employer: The AES Corporation

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Utility-side power and metering role with a major global energy company focused on renewables and grid tech. You’ll lead metering projects, work with AMI/AMR systems, vendors, and internal teams, and help set standards and budgets for both capital and O&M.

Employer: DSJ Global (recruiting for a food & nutrition manufacturer)

(recruiting for a food & nutrition manufacturer) Location: Greater Dayton, OH area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead capital projects and process improvements in a food/FDA-regulated plant, driving safety, quality, and efficiency. This is a senior role where you’ll own projects from concept to validation, support new product launches, and mentor teams across operations, maintenance, and engineering.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.