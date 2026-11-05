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MetroParks Birding Challenge ends November 15
5 days ago
The MetroParks Birding Challenge runs through November 15, giving bird watchers a chance to complete bird-related tasks, including making simple window solutions to help prevent birds from flying into glass. Completing tasks moves participants closer to winning prizes, with support from Oberwerk and Wild Birds Unlimited.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Five Rivers MetroParks
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