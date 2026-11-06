🚧 Dayton Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K Potential

Dayton’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like field work, leadership, or detailed estimating. Here are a few strong picks hiring now in Dayton, OH.

Employer: HEAPY

HEAPY Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support complex MEP infrastructure projects (commercial, industrial, healthcare) from concept through construction. This role fits someone with 10+ years estimating experience who likes deep cost analysis, working with project managers and engineers, and using tools like Bluebeam or Procore. Strong benefits include premium health coverage, 401(k) with contributions, open PTO, annual bonus potential (10–15%), and a year-end Wellness Week.

Employer: MasTec Communications Group

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$80,000/year, depending on experience

Lead multiple crews on aerial and underground telecom construction while keeping projects on time and safe. Great fit if you know fiber/coax splicing, directional drilling, map reading, and enjoy coaching a field team. MasTec offers 401(k) with match, ESPP, medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, and sick time.

(Spanish-language listing is also available for this same role.)

Employer: Down to Earth Investments

Location: Dayton, OH (travel sometimes required)

Type: Contract / Sub‑contractor

Pay: From $1,500 per week (about $3,000 per 14‑day restaurant remodel job)

Hands-on work doing restaurant remodels, usually 14‑day projects on standard daytime shifts. You’ll work side by side with the owner at first, with a chance to move into a lead role with higher pay once you know the process. You’ll need to be reliable, able to work independently, and have your own tools and transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to grow into the role or connect with the hiring team for future projects.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.