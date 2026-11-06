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🏥 Dayton, Ohio Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles
Dayton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level clinic work to advanced neurology and high-paying travel radiology contracts. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Medical Assistant I / LPN – Gastro
- Employer: Kettering Health
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role in a GI clinic supporting patient care and front/back office tasks. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, basic clinical skills, and want to grow into a certified MA role with on-the-job experience.
Radiologic Technologist – Float (Main & South)
- Employer: Dayton Children's Hospital
- Location: Dayton, OH – Main Campus & South
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Shift: 7:30 AM–4:00 PM, rotating weekends, floats to multiple sites
- Salary: Not listed
Work with kids across locations producing diagnostic images and EKGs with minimal supervision. Ideal if you have an Associate’s in Radiologic Technology, Ohio license, ARRT, and want variety in your day.
Travel Radiology Technician – $2,333/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Hours: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour night shifts
- Estimated Pay: $2,333 per week
Travel rad tech role doing diagnostic imaging per physician orders. Good for techs who want high weekly pay, night shifts, and the flexibility of traveler-first agencies.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,378/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Hours: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour evening shifts
- Estimated Pay: $2,378 per week
Evening-shift travel rad tech contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and strong benefits (401k, CE, insurance). Nice match if you like evenings and want a well-supported travel gig.
Travel Pediatric Radiology Technologist – $2,229/week
- Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Hours: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts
- Estimated Pay: $2,229 per week
Peds-focused travel X-ray role in a children’s setting. Great if you enjoy working with kids and want clear pay packages plus dedicated recruiter support.
Travel Pediatric Radiology Technologist – $2,224/week
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Hours: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts
- Estimated Pay: $2,224 per week
Another pediatric travel rad tech option with guaranteed hours, 401k, and housing support. Good if you want strong benefits and a faith-based, relationship-focused agency.
LPN – Med Pass / IV – Pulmonary Unit (PT Nights)
- Employer: Premier Health Partners
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Part-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
Bedside LPN role on a pulmonary unit, focusing on med pass and IV care under RN direction. Works well for new LPNs with Ohio license and BLS, looking for night shifts and hospital experience.
Clinic Team Supervisor – Neurology (1st Shift)
- Employer: Dayton Children's Hospital
- Location: Dayton, OH – Main Campus & off-sites
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Shift: Day shift, ~8:30 AM–5:00 PM, Mon–Fri
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the neurology clinic team, manage staffing and patient flow, and still provide some direct care. Best for an LPN with 1+ year healthcare experience, strong EPIC skills, and an interest in leadership.
Child Neurologist / Headache Specialist (MD/DO)
- Employer: Dayton Children's Hospital
- Location: Dayton, OH – Main Campus
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Academic-style role for a child neurologist with headache fellowship to grow a busy headache program in a Level I pediatric trauma center. Includes access to EMU, epilepsy surgery, multi-disciplinary clinics, and teaching via Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine.
Registered Nurse – Vascular Access / Procedural
(Duplicate of Indeed posting; listed once)
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
RN role providing pre-, intra-, and post-procedure care in a vascular access/procedural setting. Good fit if you’re a graduate of an accredited RN program with state licensure, BLS & ACLS, and experience in ASC, cath lab, IR, ICU/ED, or similar.
Chiropractic Assistant
- Employer: Pike Therapy Center
- Location: Huber Heights (Dayton area), OH
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $15–$16 per hour
- Benefits: Paid time off, employee discount
Hands-on role helping prep and treat chiropractic patients, take basic vitals, and support the doctor. No experience needed—they’ll train someone outgoing who can stay active on their feet.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Dayton’s healthcare jobs move fast and new roles pop up often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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