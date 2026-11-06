🏥 Dayton, Ohio Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles

Dayton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level clinic work to advanced neurology and high-paying travel radiology contracts. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Kettering Health

Kettering Health Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role in a GI clinic supporting patient care and front/back office tasks. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, basic clinical skills, and want to grow into a certified MA role with on-the-job experience.

Employer: Dayton Children's Hospital

Location: Dayton, OH – Main Campus & South

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Shift: 7:30 AM–4:00 PM, rotating weekends, floats to multiple sites

7:30 AM–4:00 PM, rotating weekends, floats to multiple sites Salary: Not listed

Work with kids across locations producing diagnostic images and EKGs with minimal supervision. Ideal if you have an Associate’s in Radiologic Technology, Ohio license, ARRT, and want variety in your day.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Hours: 40 hrs/week , 10-hour night shifts

, Estimated Pay: $2,333 per week

Travel rad tech role doing diagnostic imaging per physician orders. Good for techs who want high weekly pay, night shifts, and the flexibility of traveler-first agencies.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Hours: 40 hrs/week , 10-hour evening shifts

, Estimated Pay: $2,378 per week

Evening-shift travel rad tech contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and strong benefits (401k, CE, insurance). Nice match if you like evenings and want a well-supported travel gig.

Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Hours: 40 hrs/week , 8-hour shifts

, Estimated Pay: $2,229 per week

Peds-focused travel X-ray role in a children’s setting. Great if you enjoy working with kids and want clear pay packages plus dedicated recruiter support.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Hours: 40 hrs/week , 8-hour shifts

, Estimated Pay: $2,224 per week

Another pediatric travel rad tech option with guaranteed hours, 401k, and housing support. Good if you want strong benefits and a faith-based, relationship-focused agency.

Employer: Premier Health Partners

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Part-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Bedside LPN role on a pulmonary unit, focusing on med pass and IV care under RN direction. Works well for new LPNs with Ohio license and BLS, looking for night shifts and hospital experience.

Employer: Dayton Children's Hospital

Location: Dayton, OH – Main Campus & off-sites

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Shift: Day shift, ~8:30 AM–5:00 PM, Mon–Fri

Salary: Not listed

Lead the neurology clinic team, manage staffing and patient flow, and still provide some direct care. Best for an LPN with 1+ year healthcare experience, strong EPIC skills, and an interest in leadership.

Employer: Dayton Children's Hospital

Location: Dayton, OH – Main Campus

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Academic-style role for a child neurologist with headache fellowship to grow a busy headache program in a Level I pediatric trauma center. Includes access to EMU, epilepsy surgery, multi-disciplinary clinics, and teaching via Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine.

(Duplicate of Indeed posting; listed once)

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

RN role providing pre-, intra-, and post-procedure care in a vascular access/procedural setting. Good fit if you’re a graduate of an accredited RN program with state licensure, BLS & ACLS, and experience in ASC, cath lab, IR, ICU/ED, or similar.

Employer: Pike Therapy Center

Location: Huber Heights (Dayton area), OH

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $15–$16 per hour

Benefits: Paid time off, employee discount

Hands-on role helping prep and treat chiropractic patients, take basic vitals, and support the doctor. No experience needed—they’ll train someone outgoing who can stay active on their feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Dayton’s healthcare jobs move fast and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.