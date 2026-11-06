📣 Dayton, OH Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Dayton’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options from field sales to home services. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,100 – $73,100/year + bonus eligible

Lead a territory working with big-box retailers like Home Depot and Lowe’s. You’ll manage a team of merchandisers, build store relationships, drive in-store marketing, and get vehicle reimbursement plus strong health and retirement benefits.

Employer: Lotus Pest Control

Location: Listed as Dayton, OH, US (multi-metro company role)

Listed as (multi-metro company role) Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly base + commission (10% on eligible one-time services, 15% on eligible recurring agreements)

Outside sales with paid training and no pest control experience needed. You’ll do 5–6 home inspections a day, recommend pest and moisture solutions, and earn commission on both one-time and recurring services.

Employer: IGS

Location: Dayton, OH, US

Type: Full-time

Total Earnings Opportunity: $50,000 – $100,000/year (includes commissions and bonuses; uncapped commission)

Territory-based role selling natural gas, electricity, and utility line protection using a consultative approach. You’ll work mostly outdoors, use an iPad CRM, and get access to strong benefits including healthcare, mental health support, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.