🛒 Several Dayton Customer Service & Retail Jobs, Up to $65K+

Dayton’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from call centers to thrift shops to car washes. If you like helping people and staying active, there’s a nice mix of options here.

Employer: Rumpke Waste & Recycling

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Call center role with a large, family-owned waste and recycling company. You’ll handle phone, email, and online inquiries, help with billing and service changes, and work with other departments to solve customer issues.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $13.00/hour

In-store role using your smartphone to capture product data in grocery stores. Training is provided, with growth opportunities and customizable benefits for eligible teammates.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 1125 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.50–$16.25/hour

Hands-on retail leadership job helping run store operations, supervise associates, and keep the sales floor stocked and clean. Includes benefits like retirement plans, educational assistance, and an employee assistance program.

Employer: Authentic Insurance Services, Inc.

Location: Dayton, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $65,000/year

Support small business insurance customers over phone, email, and chat, handling policy changes, billing questions, and renewals. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) match, equity, and unlimited PTO, plus support to grow your insurance career.

Employer: Jackson Hewitt (franchise location)

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time (seasonal focus)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a tax office or kiosk, supervising seasonal staff, scheduling, and daily operations. Ideal if you have tax prep experience and a PTIN and want a mix of customer service and office management.

Employer: St. Vincent de Paul Dayton – CityThrift

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Not listed (retail, likely part- or full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Thrift store role running the register, stocking donations, and keeping the sales floor clean and organized. Good fit if you like customer service and supporting a mission-driven nonprofit.

Employer: Rumpke

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same core role as the LinkedIn posting above: first point of contact for customers with service and billing questions. Expect phone-based work, flexible hours, and overtime/holiday availability.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)

Salary: $15.00/hour

Front-of-store position handling cashier work, stocking, and helping customers across departments. Part-time role with access to select benefits and discounts and a clear path to grow in retail or pharmacy.

Employer: Express Wash Concepts

Location: 7175 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.50/hour

Outdoor, fast-paced job leading a small team at a busy car wash, focusing on customer service and Unlimited Wash Club sales. Includes 401(k) with company match, paid vacation (per policy), uniforms, and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t be shy about applying to more than one.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.