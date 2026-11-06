💰 Dayton, OH Accounting Jobs With Multiple Openings

Dayton’s finance scene is steady right now, with solid options from tax prep to cost accounting. If you like numbers and clear career paths, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 per hour

Seasoned tax pro? This role lets you use your tax skills in a fast-paced, client-facing setting with flexible schedules, tax training, and continuing education. Great fit if you’ve got 2+ seasons of tax prep and enjoy helping people one-on-one.

Employer: Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Location: Dayton, OH (role based at Ultra-met facility in Urbana, OH)

(role based at Ultra-met facility in Urbana, OH) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on cost accounting role supporting a manufacturing site, from standard costs and inventory to month-end close and financial statements. Good match if you have a bachelor’s in accounting or business, strong Excel skills, and like digging into variances and budgets.

Employer: Dayton Metropolitan Housing (GDPM)

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Public-sector accounting role keeping HUD and grant-related books accurate and compliant. You’ll handle journal entries, VMS reports, budgets, year-end forms, and 1099s, using your associate degree+ and 3 years’ experience to support housing programs in the community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles or future openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.