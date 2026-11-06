🎁 Free Dayton-Area Finds — Sofas, Fill Dirt & More

Dayton neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up around the area.

Item: Dark brown faux leather reclining 3-piece sofa set

Condition: Described as a comfortable black leather sofa with reclining feature (listed as faux leather in the title)

Location: Ashbrook/Chelsea Trace, Dayton, OH

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

This set includes multiple pieces and has a built-in reclining feature, great for a living room or TV room. You’ll need to arrange your own pickup and likely bring help to move the pieces.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free fill dirt

Description: Large pile of dirt available for pickup. Perfect for landscaping or gardening projects.

Location: Merrick Park, Beavercreek, OH

Category: Garden

Source: nextdoor.com

Ideal if you’re leveling a yard, filling low spots, or working on a garden project. Bring your own containers, shovels, and a vehicle that can handle the weight.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.