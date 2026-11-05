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Wilmington

Friends of the Library Book Sale Nov. 7

6 days ago
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The Friends of the Library Book Sale will be held on Sat, Nov. 7 at the Wilmington-Stroop Branch. Public shopping is open from 11:30 AM–5 PM, and Friends of the Library members can shop early from 9:30–11:30 AM. Used books, movies, music, and audiobooks will be sold for $1.00 each, and AV items are buy one, get three free. Become a member: https://t.co/NN8kH5aSqb

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