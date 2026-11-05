🎓 Dayton, Ohio Education Jobs – Multiple Roles Helping Kids Learn

Dayton’s education scene is busy right now, with options from churches to schools to youth programs. If you like working with kids and teens, there are several ways to plug in.

Employer: Girl Scouts of the USA (Girl Scouts of Western Ohio)

Girl Scouts of the USA (Girl Scouts of Western Ohio) Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.25 per hour

Plan and lead fun, challenging programs for girls in grades K–12, from badges and camping to community service and field trips. This role is great if you enjoy youth work, event planning, and building community partnerships, and you’re open to evening/weekend hours with mileage reimbursement and a solid benefits package.

Employer: Huber Heights City School District (posting via Shaker Heights listing)

(posting via Shaker Heights listing) Location: Dayton / Huber Heights, OH

Type: Full-time (school-year calendar)

Pay: $125 per day, no benefits

Serve as the go-to sub in one building, following the regular teacher’s plans and schedule. Good fit if you want steady classroom experience, can manage different grade levels, and meet Ohio’s substitute teaching license requirements.

Employer: St. George's Episcopal Church, Dayton Ohio

Location: Dayton, OH (Far Hills Ave between Kettering & Centerville)

(Far Hills Ave between Kettering & Centerville) Type: Part-time (about 3 hours, 2–3 Sundays/month)

(about 3 hours, 2–3 Sundays/month) Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour

Care for infants and toddlers (age 3 and under) on Sunday mornings, with simple stories, music, and light cleaning. Ideal if you want a small, steady side job, are 18+, and can complete a background check and brief child-safety training.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.