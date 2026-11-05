undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dayton
🏭 Several Manufacturing & Production Jobs Around Dayton, OH
7 days ago
Dayton’s shop floors are busy right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.
CNC Machinist – Night Shift (Kettering)
- Employer: Millat Industries
- Location: Kettering (Dayton area), OH
- Type: Full-time, Night Shift (~48 hrs/week)
- Salary: Pay negotiable with experience + 10% night shift differential
This family-owned precision machining shop (60+ years in business) is looking for an experienced CNC machinist to run mills, lathes, and saws on night shift. Clean, temperature-controlled shop with weekly pay, bonuses, 401(k) match, PTO from day one, and tuition reimbursement (up to 100%).
Production Associate – Builder / Material Handler
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Dayton, OH 45404
- Type: Full-time, Temporary, 1st Shift
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Rental Division by building and staging customer orders, loading products into bins and containers, and keeping the work area clean. This is a fast-paced, physical role with lots of moving, lifting, and organizing—good if you like staying active and working on a team.
Production Associate – Garment Sorter – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Dayton, OH 45404
- Type: Full-time, Temporary, 2nd Shift
- Salary: Not listed
Sort customer garments by ID in numerical order and help keep production flowing. This job is all about attention to detail, steady pace, and teamwork, with standing and repetitive motion most of the shift.
Production Plater
- Employer: Hohman Plating, LLC
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Not listed (production role)
- Salary: Not listed
Handle the metal plating process for customer parts—cleaning, plating, rinsing, measuring thickness, and recording data. Good fit if you’re reliable, like hands-on work, and are comfortable in a more industrial environment with heat, noise, and chemicals (within OSHA limits).
If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.