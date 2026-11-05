🏭 Several Manufacturing & Production Jobs Around Dayton, OH

Dayton’s shop floors are busy right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Millat Industries

Millat Industries Location: Kettering (Dayton area), OH

Type: Full-time, Night Shift (~48 hrs/week)

Salary: Pay negotiable with experience + 10% night shift differential

This family-owned precision machining shop (60+ years in business) is looking for an experienced CNC machinist to run mills, lathes, and saws on night shift. Clean, temperature-controlled shop with weekly pay, bonuses, 401(k) match, PTO from day one, and tuition reimbursement (up to 100%).

Employer: Cintas

Location: Dayton, OH 45404

Type: Full-time, Temporary, 1st Shift

Salary: Not listed

Support the Rental Division by building and staging customer orders, loading products into bins and containers, and keeping the work area clean. This is a fast-paced, physical role with lots of moving, lifting, and organizing—good if you like staying active and working on a team.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Dayton, OH 45404

Type: Full-time, Temporary, 2nd Shift

Salary: Not listed

Sort customer garments by ID in numerical order and help keep production flowing. This job is all about attention to detail, steady pace, and teamwork, with standing and repetitive motion most of the shift.

Employer: Hohman Plating, LLC

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Not listed (production role)

Not listed (production role) Salary: Not listed

Handle the metal plating process for customer parts—cleaning, plating, rinsing, measuring thickness, and recording data. Good fit if you’re reliable, like hands-on work, and are comfortable in a more industrial environment with heat, noise, and chemicals (within OSHA limits).

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.