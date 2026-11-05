🏗️ Dayton, Ohio Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Dayton’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around energy, defense, and manufacturing. If you’ve got a technical degree and like solving real-world problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Dayton, OH (onsite / hybrid / remote model per role needs)

(onsite / hybrid / remote model per role needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,800 – $198,000/year

Work on advanced missile and defense systems that directly support national security. You’ll use Python, aero‑ballistic guidance, and object estimation skills, and you must already hold an active TS/SCI clearance (with willingness to take a polygraph). Strong fit for engineers with 4+ years in guidance, navigation, and control who want high-impact R&D work.

Employer: National Fuel

Location: Dayton, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000/year + annual bonus

Apply by: November 20, 2026 (email resume + cover letter to jobs@natfuel.com, subject: “#26-071PA- District Engineer”)

Design and support natural gas piping systems and related facilities, from hydraulic modeling to project cost estimates. Good match for Mechanical, Civil, or Petroleum & Natural Gas engineers who like a mix of office design work and field support, with a 401(k) match, medical, PTO, and flexible schedule.

Employer: The AES Corporation

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help set the engineering and construction standards for AES Indiana and AES Ohio across 12 kV to 345 kV systems. Ideal for Electrical Engineers with 1+ years (Engineer) or 3+ years (Senior Engineer) in transmission, distribution, or substation work who want to influence how the grid is designed and built long term.

Employer: Hohman Plating

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Requirement: Must be a U.S. citizen

Entry-level friendly role supporting manufacturing processes in a plating environment—troubleshooting issues, improving routings and process parameters, and running trials and data analysis. Great for Chemical, Mechanical, or Materials grads who want hands-on plant experience and to see how engineering choices affect quality, cost, and delivery.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to different experience levels if your core skills fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.