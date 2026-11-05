📢 Dayton ISD launches ParentSquare for 2026–27

📢 New ParentSquare app for Dayton ISD families

Dayton ISD is rolling out ParentSquare as its new communication platform for the 2026–2027 school year.

With ParentSquare, parents and guardians can:

Get school and classroom announcements, news, and event reminders

Message teachers and staff directly

directly See calendars, photos, and upcoming events

Sign up for conferences, volunteer spots, and activities

for conferences, volunteer spots, and activities Complete forms and permission slips online

online Choose email, text, or app notifications, plus automatic translation to your preferred language

An account is automatically created for each parent/guardian using the contact info on file with Dayton ISD. You can receive messages without activating, but to use all features, activate your account.

To get started, download the free ParentSquare app for iOS or Android, or go to www.ParentSquare.com in your web browser.