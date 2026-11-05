📅 Adult tabletop RPG night at Dayton Metro Library

📅 Dice & Dialogue: Tabletop RPG Night for Adults

Join Dayton Metro Library for short, story-focused tabletop role‑playing games. You’ll get to try different systems, from Dungeons & Dragons to quick, rules‑light games like Lasers & Feelings.

All materials are provided, and all experience levels are welcome — from total beginners to long‑time players. This program is for ages 18 and up.

Please register in advance to guarantee your spot. Walk‑ins are welcome as space allows.

If you have questions or need accommodations, contact the library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665 or use their online contact form. More details on accessibility tools are on the library’s Disability Support page.