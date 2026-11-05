🚌 Dayton, OH Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Opportunities

Dayton’s trucking and transport scene is busy right now, with options from local routes to long-haul OTR. Here are several solid driving roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Rush Enterprises, Inc (Rush Truck Centers)

Rush Enterprises, Inc (Rush Truck Centers) Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

Deliver and pick up truck parts for a major commercial dealership network. This role keeps you local, mixes driving with light warehouse work, and comes with strong benefits including healthcare, 401(k) with match, and an employee stock purchase program.

Employer: Wooster Motor Ways

Wooster Motor Ways Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Average $1,300–$1,600 per week (local routes); 25% of line haul to start, 28% after 90 days

Haul powdered cement in pneumatic tanks with home-daily local routes and steady regional freight. You’ll get extra pay for stops, detention, holidays, and more, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, and 8 paid holidays.

Employer: DEAC Services LLC

Location: Based in Dayton, OH (runs nationwide)

Based in (runs nationwide) Type: Contract / Lease Operator (1099)

Pay: $2,000–$6,000 potential weekly take-home after expenses (listed range $2,000–$4,000/week on posting)

True OTR lease-op spot for experienced CDL-A drivers who want to run hard across the lower 48. You keep 85% of broker linehaul, choose from late-model trucks, and can walk away from the lease, with support like a fuel card and 24/7 dispatch.

If one of these fits your life and miles, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.