👔 Dayton Executive Roles: Multiple High-Paying Leadership Openings

Dayton’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially around engineering and defense. If you’ve got senior management experience, there are some strong options to check out.

Employer: CESO, Inc.

CESO, Inc. Location: Dayton, OH (hybrid/flexible schedule)

(hybrid/flexible schedule) Type: Full-time

Salary (Dayton range): $101,489 – $131,519/year (overall band: $96,148 – $195,149/year)

Lead complex architecture, engineering, and construction projects across residential, energy, commercial, and public work. This role owns project delivery, client relationships, and financial performance, while mentoring other project managers. Strong fit if you have 10–15+ years in design/construction, enjoy leading teams, and want solid benefits (401k match, upfront PTO, hybrid work, and license reimbursement).

Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting

Employer: Avion Solutions, Inc. (100% employee-owned)

(100% employee-owned) Location: Dayton, OH (supports Wright-Patterson AFB)

(supports Wright-Patterson AFB) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact leadership role supporting a U.S. Air Force Program Office on fighter/bomber portfolio planning. You’ll integrate program management, logistics, finance, test, and contracting, and advise on warfighter capability needs. Best for someone with a Master’s degree, 10+ years relevant experience, strong USAF/MAJCOM background, and the ability to obtain/hold a Secret clearance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.