📅 Teen DIY Henna Art for Grades 7–12 at Dayton Metro Library

📅 Teen Henna Art Afternoon at the Library

Teens are invited to a Teen DIY: Henna Art session in the library’s Community Room. Spend the afternoon creating temporary henna tattoos for your hands and learn a bit about where henna comes from and how it’s used.

Stencils and all supplies are provided, so you just need to show up. This program is for grades 7–12.

The library location is open from 11:00am–8:00pm on the day of the event.

If you have questions or need any accommodations, contact Dayton Metro Library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665 or use the email contact form on their website. You can also check their Disability Support page for details on assistive technology and social stories for each location.