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Dayton
📅 Tween Time crafts & gaming for ages 8–12 at DML
3 days ago
📅 Tween Time at Dayton Metro Library
Kids ages 8–12 are invited to Tween Time in the library’s Community Room.
Tweens can:
- Play video games on the big screen
- Make fun, unique crafts
- Hang out with friends and enjoy other activities
The library is open 9:30am–6:00pm on the day of the event.
DML welcomes everyone. If your child needs any accommodations, call the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665 or use the library’s email contact form so staff can help make the program a good experience. You can also check the library’s Disability Support page for assistive technology tools and social stories about the location.
More Info: Tween Time | Dayton Metro Library | BiblioCommons
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