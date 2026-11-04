📅 Tween Time crafts & gaming for ages 8–12 at DML

📅 Tween Time at Dayton Metro Library

Kids ages 8–12 are invited to Tween Time in the library’s Community Room.

Tweens can:

Play video games on the big screen

Make fun, unique crafts

Hang out with friends and enjoy other activities

The library is open 9:30am–6:00pm on the day of the event.

DML welcomes everyone. If your child needs any accommodations, call the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665 or use the library’s email contact form so staff can help make the program a good experience. You can also check the library’s Disability Support page for assistive technology tools and social stories about the location.