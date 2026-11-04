📋 Dayton, OH Admin & Clerical – Multiple Roles With Steady Hours

Dayton has a nice mix of office, healthcare, and tax-season admin roles right now. Good options whether you’re just starting out or already have solid front desk or medical office experience.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Dayton, OH (Dayton VA Medical Center)

Type: Full-time, GS-6 federal role

Pay: Competitive federal salary with regular increases (grade GS-6; exact rate set by VA)

(grade GS-6; exact rate set by VA) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Support the VA’s Community Care team by coordinating consults, referrals, and non-VA appointments for Veterans. This role is great if you have strong medical office or referral coordination experience, know medical terminology, and like detailed, policy-driven work.

Why it stands out:

37–50 days of paid time off per year (annual leave, sick leave, 11 federal holidays)

per year (annual leave, sick leave, 11 federal holidays) Federal pension + 401(k) with up to 5% VA contributions

with up to 5% VA contributions Parental leave and potential child care subsidy for eligible employees

and potential for eligible employees Stable federal career path with strong benefits and retirement options

Employer: Vision Vintage

Location: Dayton, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time, on-site

Pay: $21.00 – $25.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, no regular weekends

Be the first face people see at the office—greet visitors, answer phones, manage appointments, and keep the front area running smoothly. Training is provided, so this is a solid entry point if you want office experience and like talking with people.

Why it stands out:

Clear weekday schedule, no regular weekend shifts

401(k), health insurance, employee discount, flexible schedule

Good fit for anyone moving from retail or customer service into an office role

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Varied shifts (weekdays, weekends, evenings, nights)

Welcome patients and visitors, answer and route calls, and handle basic data entry and clerical tasks in a hospital setting. Good for someone who wants healthcare experience without a clinical license.

Why it stands out:

Medical, dental, vision available even for part-time staff

available even for part-time staff PTO that accrues , 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan

, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan National, growing healthcare company with room to grow your career

Employer: Waverly Advisors, LLC

Location: Centerville, OH or Cincinnati, OH (Dayton-area option in Centerville)

(Dayton-area option in Centerville) Type: Seasonal Internship, Part-time/Flexible

Schedule: 1/4/2027 – 4/15/2027 (dates discussed in interview)

Pay: Not listed

Help a tax and wealth advisory firm stay organized during busy season—scanning and filing documents, entering client info, and supporting tax pros with admin tasks. Ideal for college students in Business, Accounting, or Finance who want real-world office experience.

Why it stands out:

Hands-on exposure to tax prep workflows and software

Builds your resume for future accounting or finance roles

Flexible, seasonal schedule that can fit around classes

Employer: Mr. Rooter Plumbing (Trades Holding)

Location: Columbus, OH (in office) – commutable from Dayton for some

– commutable from Dayton for some Type: Full-time

Pay: $26 – $28 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 am – 4:00 pm

Keep a busy service unit organized by handling tickets, timecards, permits, fleet maintenance scheduling, and inventory records. Great if you’re detail-focused, like operations work, and want steady hours with benefits.

Why it stands out:

Health, dental, vision from day one , plus 401(k) with 4% match

, plus PTO, holiday pay, and paid training

Stable role in a well-known home services brand (Neighborly family)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and many employers here are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.