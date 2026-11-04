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🔧 Dayton Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Dayton has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and seeing results right away.
Executive Housekeeper
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Dayton, OH (in person)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour
Lead the housekeeping team and keep guest and work areas clean, safe, and welcoming. Good fit if you have supervisor experience, know cleaning and safety rules, and like managing people and schedules.
1st Shift – Full Time – Route Cleaner – Dayton
- Employer: Scioto Services (Marsden Holding Company)
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Not listed (full-time benefits after 30 days)
Drive a set route and handle basic cleaning: restrooms, trash, dusting, sweeping, and mopping. No experience needed, but you must be 18+, have a driver’s license and insurance, and pass a background check and drug screen.
Field Residential Maintenance Technician
- Employer: True Home Ohio Property Management
- Location: Dayton, OH (on the road, multiple sites)
- Type: Part-time (W-2), minimum 10 hrs/week, potential up to 40 hrs
- Pay: $24.00 – $30.00 per hour
Handle repairs and upkeep in rental homes across Dayton—painting, drywall, basic plumbing and electrical, appliances, and inspections. Great for someone with 2+ years maintenance/handyman experience who wants flexible hours, mileage reimbursement, and room to grow toward full-time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or can keep you in mind for the next spot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.