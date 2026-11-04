🔧 Dayton Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Dayton has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and seeing results right away.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Dayton, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Full-time (40 hrs/week) Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Lead the housekeeping team and keep guest and work areas clean, safe, and welcoming. Good fit if you have supervisor experience, know cleaning and safety rules, and like managing people and schedules.

Employer: Scioto Services (Marsden Holding Company)

Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed (full-time benefits after 30 days)

Drive a set route and handle basic cleaning: restrooms, trash, dusting, sweeping, and mopping. No experience needed, but you must be 18+, have a driver’s license and insurance, and pass a background check and drug screen.

Employer: True Home Ohio Property Management

Location: Dayton, OH (on the road, multiple sites)

(on the road, multiple sites) Type: Part-time (W-2), minimum 10 hrs/week, potential up to 40 hrs

Pay: $24.00 – $30.00 per hour

Handle repairs and upkeep in rental homes across Dayton—painting, drywall, basic plumbing and electrical, appliances, and inspections. Great for someone with 2+ years maintenance/handyman experience who wants flexible hours, mileage reimbursement, and room to grow toward full-time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or can keep you in mind for the next spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.