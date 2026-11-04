🏭 Dayton Manufacturing: Multiple 1st-Shift Openings Now Hiring

Dayton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, and Creative Foam Corp is adding to their 1st-shift team. If you like steady hours and hands-on work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Creative Foam Corp

Creative Foam Corp Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (5:00 am – 2:00 pm, Mon–Fri)

Salary: Pay commensurate with education and experience

Run and care for a polyurethane (PU) machine making foam parts for automotive, medical, and composite products. You’ll start up equipment, watch quality, do basic maintenance, and keep production data and your work area in good shape.

Employer: Creative Foam Corp

Creative Foam Corp Location: Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (5:30 am – 2:00 pm, Mon–Fri)

Salary: Pay commensurate with education and experience

Support daily production by prepping tools and the facility, keeping things clean and organized, and managing the waste stream. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, solid attendance, and want to get into or grow in manufacturing.

Both roles come with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays and vacation, disability coverage, wellness and referral programs, and more. If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.