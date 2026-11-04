📅 Tween & Teen Pipe Cleaner Turkey Craft at Dayton Library

📅 Make Silly Pipe Cleaner Turkeys at the Library

Tweens and teens are invited to the Dayton Metro Library to make fun turkey crafts using pipe cleaners and googly eyes in the Conference Room. It’s a playful twist on the classic paper handprint turkey and a nice way to get into fall and Thanksgiving vibes.

The library is open from 10:00am–7:00pm on the day of the event.

If you have questions or need any disability accommodations, contact the library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665 or use their email contact form. You can also check the library’s Disability Support page for details on assistive technology and social stories for the location.