👔 Dayton, MN Leadership Roles with Multiple Openings

Dayton’s leadership job scene is small but mighty right now, with a couple of strong management roles open in growing industries. If you’ve got solid experience and want to steer big projects or teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: Forgent Power Solutions, Inc.

Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. Location: Dayton, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead customer projects from order to shipment for a company focused on electrical power distribution equipment. You’ll be the main contact for customers, coordinate with sales, engineering, and production, manage schedules and documentation, and travel up to 25% to manufacturing facilities and customer sites.

Highlights:

Requires 5+ years’ experience and a Bachelor’s in Engineering, Project Management, or related field (PMP preferred)

and a (PMP preferred) Monday–Friday schedule, roughly 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Mix of technical project work, customer service, and process improvement

Note: This role appears twice online with different links; it’s the same position, so apply through either posting.

Employer: RDO Equipment Co.

Location: Dayton, MN (Midwest Construction region)

(Midwest Construction region) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000/year + up to 50% bonus potential

Oversee and grow RDO’s construction technology business across the Midwest. You’ll set strategy, lead and coach field leaders, and work closely with top brands like Topcon, John Deere Construction & Forestry, Wingtra, and Trimble to help customers adopt new tech.

Highlights:

Leadership role with company truck and comprehensive benefits (details on RDO’s benefits page)

and (details on RDO’s benefits page) Looking for 10+ years in construction tech, heavy equipment, or a related field, plus proven management experience

in construction tech, heavy equipment, or a related field, plus proven management experience Focus on strategy, partnerships, and developing high-performing teams

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.