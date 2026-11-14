🏛️ The Day County Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 9:15 AM at 711 West 1st Street, Suite 203, Webster, SD 57274-1363.

They’ll start with roll call and approval of the October 13, 2026 minutes, then move from old business into new items.

Under Planning, they’ll look at new plats (property layout maps).

Then, acting as the Board of Adjustment, they’ll handle several permits and requests:

Conditional Use Permit (CUP) : A request from Kirk Rasmussen, GSS Project #W26201 , for a communications facility with a telecommunication tower and equipment in SW 2.122.59 , plus review of any CUP complaints.

Variances : The same Rasmussen tower project in SW 2.122.59 , and a request from DoneGone LLC to plant trees on Lot 1 Fields Addition, S ½ SESW 4.122.56 .

Shoreline modifications : Anthony Hanson , Pleasure Park 2nd SubDiv, Enemy Swim Lake ( 10.123.53 ) – remove a tree. Mitch Ibach , Lots 1 & 3 Gruba’s Cove Du-Lynn Coteau Beach, Pickerel Lake ( 23.124.53 ) – remove 4 trees and flatten dirt debris. Dave Charron , Lot 19 Ex E 2’ & All Lot 20, Bosley’s Enemy Swim Lake ( 10.123.53 ) – build a retaining wall.



They may also take up any CAFO (confined animal feeding operation) items, zoning changes, building permit violations, and a CUP violation.

The next regular meeting is set for Tuesday, December 15, 2026 at 9:15 AM.