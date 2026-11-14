Choosing the right fuel for a car is important for engine performance, reliability, and long-term maintenance. While many modern vehicles run perfectly well on regular gasoline, some models are engineered to run on premium fuel because of their engine design, compression ratios, or turbocharging systems.

Using lower-octane gasoline in these vehicles can affect performance and, in some cases, increase the risk of engine knocking. Knowing which cars genuinely require premium gas helps buyers plan fuel costs and avoid unnecessary mechanical problems.

Here are ten popular cars that specify premium gasoline as a requirement rather than a simple recommendation.

1. BMW M3

The BMW M3 has earned a strong reputation among performance sedan enthusiasts. Its powerful engine, responsive handling, and carefully engineered drivetrain make it a popular choice for drivers who want sports-car performance in a practical four-door vehicle.

Modern M3 models use a twin-turbocharged inline-six engine. This powerplant produces substantial horsepower and torque, placing considerable demands on the engine’s combustion system.

Premium gasoline is required for the M3 because its engine is calibrated to operate with high-octane fuel. The correct octane rating helps the engine maintain its intended ignition timing under demanding driving conditions.

Using regular gasoline can cause the engine management system to adjust ignition timing to reduce the possibility of knocking. These adjustments can affect power delivery and throttle response.

The M3’s turbocharging system increases the pressure and temperature inside the combustion chambers. Higher-octane fuel provides greater resistance to uncontrolled combustion, supporting the engine’s performance requirements.

Drivers who regularly use their M3 for spirited driving, track sessions, or highway acceleration should pay particular attention to fuel quality. The manufacturer’s specified gasoline helps maintain consistent engine operation.

Fuel expenses can be higher than those of ordinary family sedans. However, premium gasoline is part of the operating cost associated with owning a high-performance vehicle.

Before purchasing a used BMW M3, buyers should check the owner’s manual for the exact fuel requirement. Specifications can vary by model year and market.

2. Mercedes-AMG C63

The Mercedes-AMG C63 is known for combining luxury, aggressive styling, and powerful engine performance. It has attracted drivers who appreciate refined interiors and strong acceleration in a relatively compact sedan.

Different generations of the C63 have used different engine configurations. Earlier versions became famous for their naturally aspirated and twin-turbocharged V8 engines, while newer generations introduced electrified turbocharged powertrains.

These engines are designed around specific fuel requirements. Premium gasoline helps support the combustion characteristics expected by their performance-focused engineering.

High-performance engines operate under substantial thermal and mechanical loads. Fuel with an insufficient octane rating can increase the likelihood of engine knock, particularly during hard acceleration.

The engine management system can respond to lower-octane fuel by modifying ignition timing. This protective adjustment may reduce the engine’s available performance.

AMG vehicles also use advanced engine electronics to manage boost pressure, combustion, and temperature. Following the recommended fuel specification helps these systems operate as intended.

Owners should not assume that every C63 generation has identical fuel requirements. The exact octane rating depends on the engine and model year.

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