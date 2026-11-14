Buying a used car online can save time and help shoppers compare prices, but it also creates opportunities for criminals to impersonate sellers, dealerships, and vehicle owners. Fake listings, copied dealership websites, fraudulent titles, and suspicious payment requests can leave buyers without a car or their money.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received 1,008,597 complaints reporting $20.877 billion in losses during 2025, compared with 859,532 complaints and $16.6 billion in 2024. These figures cover internet crime broadly, not vehicle scams specifically.

1. Fake Listings for Cars the Seller Does Not Own

One of the most common long-running scams in online car sales involves criminals advertising vehicles they do not actually own. To make the listing appear legitimate, they often steal photos from genuine advertisements, auction platforms, or other sellers’ social media accounts.

The price is often unusually attractive, creating pressure to contact the seller before another buyer supposedly takes the deal.

After receiving an inquiry, the scammer may claim to be working out of state, deployed overseas, going through a divorce, or unable to meet because of a sudden personal emergency.

They may offer to arrange delivery and promise that the buyer can inspect the vehicle after making an initial payment. In reality, the car may not exist in the seller’s possession at all.

The Federal Trade Commission warns buyers about online vehicle sellers who refuse to meet in person, prevent an independent inspection, rush the transaction, or demand payment by wire transfer or gift card. These are major warning signs, not ordinary steps in a safe private sale.

Never send a deposit simply because the seller has supplied convincing photographs or a copy of a supposed title. Ask to see the vehicle in person, compare its VIN with the paperwork, and arrange an independent inspection.

If distance makes a visit difficult, hire a legitimate local inspection service that you choose yourself. Do not use a company selected exclusively by the seller.

A genuine seller should be willing to establish control of the vehicle and complete the transaction transparently. If every conversation leads back to an upfront payment, stop communicating and report the listing to the marketplace.

2. Fake Dealership Websites Copying Real Businesses

A professional-looking dealership website is not proof that the business is genuine. Criminals increasingly create fake websites that imitate established U.S. dealerships, copying their logos, vehicle photographs, inventory descriptions, and even customer testimonials.

A shopper may believe they are dealing directly with a reputable dealer when the person answering emails or messages has no connection to that business.

The FTC issued a consumer alert in September 2026 describing dealership impersonation scams. It explains that criminals can use artificial intelligence to reproduce dealership websites and listings, then persuade buyers to send money for vehicles that the real dealership never offered for sale.

Some fake sites advertise rare or hard-to-find vehicles to make the offer particularly tempting.

The safest check is to contact the dealership through a phone number or address independently obtained from a trusted source, not through the suspicious listing.

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