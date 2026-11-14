Ford is bringing experienced automotive executive Marissa West into a key leadership position as it prepares for one of the largest product refresh cycles in its recent history.

West will become the company’s vice president of vehicle programs on November 16, 2026, overseeing teams responsible for vehicle development, integration, and program execution.

Her appointment comes as Ford targets a 70% refresh of its global vehicle portfolio by volume by 2029. With more than two decades of automotive experience at General Motors and supplier OPmobility, West joins Ford at a critical time as it prepares its next generation of vehicles.

Marissa West Brings More Than 20 Years of Automotive Experience to Ford

West joins Ford after holding senior leadership positions at both General Motors and OPmobility, giving her experience across vehicle engineering, product development, sales, manufacturing-related operations, and executive management.

Her career at General Motors lasted more than 20 years. She held several leadership positions covering vehicle sales, service, marketing, and product development. Her responsibilities included working with complex vehicle programs and coordinating the different teams involved in bringing products to market.

One of her most prominent positions was president of GM North America. She also previously served as president of GM Canada, a role she held from 2022 to 2024. She subsequently became senior vice president and president of GM North America before leaving the automaker in 2024.

Her time at GM gave her experience managing operations across a major automotive market and working with vehicle programs at different stages of development. That background is particularly relevant to Ford, which needs to coordinate engineering, product planning, manufacturing, and launch schedules across a large international portfolio.

Before joining Ford, West served as executive vice president and chairperson of OPmobility’s North American business. OPmobility is a French automotive supplier that develops and manufactures components and systems for vehicle manufacturers, including exterior body components, lighting systems, and other mobility technologies.

Her experience at a supplier gives her another perspective on the automotive development process. Automakers depend on extensive supplier networks for components, technology, materials, and production support.

Delays or engineering changes at one supplier can affect the development schedule of an entire vehicle. Understanding both sides of the relationship can be valuable when managing complicated product launches.

Ford’s announcement also highlighted West’s engineering education. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University and a Master of Science in Engineering from the University of Michigan.

The company says she brings more than 20 years of automotive and vehicle engineering experience, with much of her career focused on vehicle programs, integration, and launches.

West will report into Ford’s vehicle development leadership structure and lead vehicle program and program operations teams. Her appointment is intended to strengthen the company’s ability to coordinate product development and deliver its upcoming vehicles.

Ford has not announced any specific vehicle programs that West will personally lead, nor has it assigned her responsibility for a particular model. Her position covers a much broader part of the company’s product portfolio.

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